Help me get dentures and restore my health

I’m reaching out because I’ve been struggling with serious dental health problems. My teeth are falling out, and it’s affecting every part of my life. I’ve missed work because of the pain and infections, and I can’t eat the foods I used to enjoy. It’s been hard to feel confident or even smile, and the ongoing health issues are starting to impact my whole body.





Getting dentures would be life-changing for me. It would help me regain the confidence I used to have, get back to work regularly, and eat without pain or worry. Most importantly, it would help stop the infections that keep spreading through my body. Unfortunately, my credit is bad, so I haven’t been able to find anyone willing to work with me on a payment plan. That’s why I’m turning to my community for help.





If you’re able to support me, it would mean the world. Every bit helps, and your kindness would bring me one step closer to feeling healthy and whole again. Thank you for reading my story and considering a donation