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Help Me Get Back to Work

GoalR 22,500 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byAstrid Botha

Fundraiser funds will be received by Astrid Botha

Help Me Get Back to Work

I'm not asking for charity. I'm asking for the chance to work, provide for my three children, and rebuild our future.


For 32 years, I worked as a Desktop Publishing (DTP) Specialist, creating artwork and preparing publications for print. My profession allowed me to provide for my three children.


After becoming unemployed (April 2025), I have spent the past 15 months applying for hundreds of remote positions. I've completed interviews, demo lessons, assessments, and applications, often only to be rejected for reasons beyond my control (based on my race, age and country of origin) or offered work that pays too little to support my family.


My professional Apple computer suffered a hard drive crash in May 2026, taking with it the software and setup I relied on throughout my career.


I have the experience, qualifications, and determination to work, but I no longer have the equipment needed to return to the profession I've spent more than three decades building.


I am a single mother raising my three children (single-handedly/ZERO Child Support), including my 9yr old twin boys and my teenage daughter. My goal is not to live on donations. My goal is to be able to work and provide for my children again, without having to endure the humiliation of asking for/accepting handouts.




Every contribution will go directly towards replacing the essential tools I need:

  1. A refurbished Apple Mac Mini (M1)

2. A second-hand monitor

 3. Adobe Creative Cloud

  4. IT Technician: setup, software installation, configuration, optimisation, etc.


Once I have these tools, I can actively pursue remote DTP and production work again and rebuild my family's future through honest employment.



If you're unable to donate, simply sharing this campaign could make all the difference.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story, and for helping me take the first step back into the career I had (for over 3 decades) in order to be able to provide for my children.




With gratitude,


Astrid Botha


——————

Campaign Goal: R22,500

To ensure complete transparency, I have carefully based my fundraising goal on the lowest realistic cost of purchasing good-quality second-hand equipment that will allow me to return to my profession as a Desktop Publishing (DTP) Specialist.




PROPOSED BUDGET BREAKDOWN (Items & Estimated Cost)


• Refurbished / Second-hand Apple Mac mini (M1) = R13,000

• Second-hand 24" Monitor = R2,000

• Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription (essential professional software) = R5,000

• IT Technician – setup, software installation, configuration, optimisation, data transfer and getting my workstation fully operational = R2,500


TOTAL FUNDRAISING GOAL: R22,500


Transparency is extremely important to me. I will be sourcing second-hand or refurbished equipment wherever possible. I am not seeking the latest technology or luxury items—only reliable equipment that will allow me to return to work.


My existing keyboard, mouse and cables are all still in working order, so I have intentionally not included the cost of replacing those items. Every Rand raised will be used responsibly and solely for rebuilding a functional professional workstation, enabling me to return to my 32-year career and once again provide for my three children through honest work.




*** What happens after I reach my goal? ***


Once my equipment is in place, I will immediately resume applying for remote Desktop Publishing (DTP), Production Artist, and Graphic Production roles. 


---> My goal is to become financially independent again as quickly as possible and provide for my children through my own work.

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