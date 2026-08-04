Help Me Get Back to Work

My truck's transmission went out, and with the rust on the frame, it's not worth fixing. i’ve been trying to save but it just won’t be enough due to having rent. paying bills and groceries. I've been using my fiancée's car to get around, but she's starting school and has her job too, our schedules conflict, and I won't be able to make it to work without my own vehicle.





I'm raising money to get a reliable vehicle so I can get back to work and keep my income steady.