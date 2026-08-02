Help Me Get Back to Work for My Daughter

I'm a single parent to my 4-year-old daughter, and I'm raising money to cover legal and medical fees so I can get my license straight and return to work.





Recently, I had to pay $2,500 to fix my car, and that left us stretched thin. Right now, me and my daughter are getting by with limited help and resources. Getting my license sorted out would let me work again and give her the stable life she deserves.





Your support would mean everything to us. Thank you for standing with my daughter and me.