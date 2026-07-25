Help Me Get Back to Work and Support My Family

Hello, my name is Arpidar Faryanas. I am the father of a 6-year-old daughter. I have been unemployed for the past five months. To support my family, I rely on temporary odd jobs, but the income is unpredictable and often not enough to cover our daily needs.

I am currently facing serious financial hardship. My motorcycle has broken down and is still at the repair shop because I cannot afford the repair costs. It is the only valuable asset I own, and I depend on it to earn a living.

I sincerely ask for your kindness and support. Any contribution, no matter how small, would make a meaningful difference for me and my family. Thank you very much for your compassion and generosity.