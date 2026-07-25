Help me get back to work

Hi my name is jon and im asking for help because im trying to rebuild my life and get back on my feet. Right now my biggest opstacle is transportation. Without a relible way to get to work and interveiws,its been hard to move forward.Im raising 600 to buy a segway scooter from walmart for 463 the rest will help cover sales tax and funraiser funds.Im not asking for a handout Im asking for a chance.My goal is simple get reliable transportation so I can work,earn my own money and continue rebuilding my life.Every donation no matter the size brings me one step closer.If you cant donate please share this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.Thank you for the time to read my story and beliving in second chances

jon