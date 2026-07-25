Help Me Get Back To Texas

Hey I hope all is well & I’m looking to raise money to help get me back to Texas, I’m driving 30 hours & have half the money for my travel and to get a motel until I make it to see my family & begin my life all over due to some financial & living situations occurring here in Spfld Mass & would greatly appreciate anything that’s able to be donated to help me get back home 🙏🏻 my Instagram is @hateisenvy