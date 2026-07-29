Help me get back to my feet

Sometimes life becomes heavier than we expected, and asking for help is never easy.

Over the past few months, I’ve been doing my best to stay strong and keep moving forward despite financial struggles. I’ve worked hard to manage everything on my own, but right now I need a little support to help me get back to stability.

I’m raising funds to help cover urgent needs and create a fresh start. Every contribution — no matter how small — will truly make a difference and bring me one step closer to peace of mind and stability.

Even 1$ or 10 matters more than you know.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this message would also mean a lot to me.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and for believing that difficult seasons can change ❤️🙏