Help Me Get Back to Living Life☀️

For over a year now, I’ve been dealing with a painful foot condition that’s completely changed my life. It’s taken away so many of the things I love—hiking, being active, going on adventures with my son, and even getting through a full day of work without being in pain.





The hardest part hasn’t just been the physical pain. It’s been feeling like I’ve lost a piece of myself. It’s affected my mental health more than I ever expected, and I’ve spent the last year feeling stuck, frustrated, and honestly just wanting my life back.





I’m juggling work, school, and being a mom, and now I’m also trying to figure out how to afford surgery that will finally give me a chance to heal. Between the cost of the procedure and missing work while I recover, it’s more than I can manage on my own.





If you’re able to donate, I’d be beyond grateful. And if donating isn’t possible, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much. Every little bit helps me get one step closer to living without constant pain and getting back to the life I miss so much.



