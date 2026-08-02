Help Me Get Back to Healing

Hi friends,





I'm reaching out because I need a little help getting back to doing the work I love.





I'm a U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran, a single mother of three, and a trauma-informed massage therapist.





My passion has always been helping people heal, especially fellow veterans, survivors, and women navigating the effects of chronic stress and trauma.





Over the past few years, life took some unexpected turns, and my Florida massage therapy license expired.





I'm now doing everything I can to get it reinstated so I can return to serving my community and supporting my family.





I've already invested in this process myself by paying for:

$110 for fingerprints and background screening $80 for my required online continuing education





Those expenses are already taken care of because I'm committed to making this happen.





The only remaining obstacles are the two largest required fees:

Florida Massage Therapy License Reinstatement Fee: $305 Required In-Person Continuing Education: $345





Fundraising Goal: $650





I'm not looking for a handout.





I'm asking for a hand up to get over the final hurdle so I can get back to earning a living doing meaningful work.





Every donation, no matter the size, goes directly toward these required licensing costs.





Once my license is reinstated, I'll be able to resume my massage practice, continue building my wellness business, and provide greater stability for my family while serving those who need compassionate, trauma-informed care.





If you're unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would mean the world to me.





Thank you for believing in healing, resilience, and the idea that sometimes a small investment in someone's future creates a ripple effect that touches many lives.





With heartfelt gratitude,

Stephanie Petersen



