Help Me Get Back on the Road to Teach

Hello, my name is Clyde, and I’m a special education teacher who is asking for help during a very difficult time.

My only vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Sentra, recently suffered a major transmission failure. The repair has already been completed, but the repair shop cannot release my car until the full balance of $6,530.18 is paid.

I have tried applying for loans, but because of my low credit score, I have been denied multiple times. Even though I work full-time and make my monthly car payments, I simply don’t have the funds to pay such a large repair bill all at once.

Without my car, getting to work and fulfilling my responsibilities as a teacher has become extremely difficult. My students depend on me every day, and reliable transportation is essential for me to continue serving them.

I never imagined I would have to ask for help like this, but I am humbly reaching out to friends, family, coworkers, and anyone willing to support me. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward paying the repair bill so I can get my car back and return to my normal routine.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, your prayers, and any support you are able to provide. I am truly grateful.



