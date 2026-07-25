Help Me Get Back on the Road for Work & Daily life

I have a 2013 Honda Civic LX that I used to drive with doing side gig jobs like Uber and instacart. I got it when I was 38 in 2023. I haven’t driven my car my since the end of 2024 due to my first accident. Because of that incident, my license was suspended and it’s been a challenging time in my life being without my vehicle. However, I’m allowed to drive again after taking and passing the defensive driving course I took back in April. Right now, I’m unemployed. I’ve been taking public transportation to get around and going to job interviews. The total costs to get my car fixed would be roughly $3000. That includes getting dependable tires (front & rear), an oil change, wheel alignment, tire rotation, and the check engine light fixed/replaced. It also needs to pass inspection, registration and insurance. Your help and support will help me get on my way.