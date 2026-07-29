Help me get back on the road for dialysis

I’m a 36-year-old single father facing a tough time right now. I have a kidney condition that means I need regular dialysis, which is already a lot to handle. Recently, I bought a truck so I could get to my treatments and work, but one day it just cut off while I was driving home. After talking to several mechanics, I found out it might be the engine, and fixing it will cost thousands of dollars. Without my truck, getting to my doctor appointments and dialysis treatments has become a real struggle. Rideshares like Uber and Lyft are expensive, and it’s hard to rely on them when I need to be on time for my health.





Raising funds will help me get my truck’s engine fixed or, if needed, get a new vehicle. This would mean I wouldn’t have to worry about how I’m going to get to my appointments, treatments, or work on certain days. Your support would make a huge difference in my life and help me focus on my health and being there for my daughter.





For those who decide to help, I just want to say thank you in advance. I appreciate your kindness and support—dealing with a kidney issue is no joke. Any help you can give means the world to me.