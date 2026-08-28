Help Me Get Back on the Road

I was hit by a monster truck on the expressway in a hit-and-run. The driver's truck hydroplaned in the rain and struck the passenger side of mine. I spun out and hit the wall, and my vehicle was totaled.





After the accident, I lost my state job. As a single dad with a one-year-old daughter depending on me, I'm working to get back on my feet and provide for her. I need help getting a reliable car so I can work and take care of my daughter.





Your support would mean everything to us. Thank you for standing with me and my daughter during this difficult time.