Help me get back on the road and working

Hello, my name is Austin. I am currently out of work and stranded because my car is broke down and I do not have the money to fix the car or get another vehicle. I am currently in the middle of nowhere and have no way to go anywhere or start working until I can get my car up and running or until I can get another vehicle. I know the goal is a lot, but that is why it is a goal, it is the amount I am trying to reach. Any donations are very greatly appreciated and will go towards either getting me another vehicle or trying to figure out and fix what is wrong with my current vehicle.