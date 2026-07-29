Help Me Get Back on the Road and Back to Work

Hello everyone,





I'm reaching out for help during a difficult time. I am currently living on a very limited income and have run into an unexpected hardship. My vehicle is in the repair shop, and I don't have the funds needed to get it fixed and back on the road.





My car isn't just transportation—it's my lifeline. Without it, I have no reliable way to get to work, earn an income, attend appointments, or take care of my daily responsibilities. Every day my vehicle remains in the shop makes it harder for me to stay financially stable and keep moving forward.





I've done everything I can to cover the costs myself, but with my current income, I'm unable to come up with the amount needed for repairs. Asking for help isn't easy, but I'm hoping that with the support of family, friends, and kind-hearted people, I can get my car repaired and return to work as soon as possible.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward getting my vehicle out of the shop and helping me maintain my ability to work and support myself. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. Your kindness and generosity are truly appreciated.





With gratitude,





Jaymie skeslien