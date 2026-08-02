Help Me Get Back on the Road After My Car Accident

Hi everyone,

I never thought I’d be in a position where I’d have to ask for help, but here I am. I was recently involved in a car accident, and it’s left me without reliable transportation.

Having a car is a huge part of my everyday life. I need it to get to work, school, appointments, and take care of everyday responsibilities. Right now, not having reliable transportation has made everything so much harder.

I’m trying to raise $2,500 to help me get another vehicle and get back on my feet. Any amount, no matter how small, would mean more than you know. And if you’re not able to donate, sharing my fundraiser would help just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give.



