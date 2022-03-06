Help Me Get Back on Stable Ground

Hi everyone,

I'm going through a difficult financial stretch right now and could really use some support. I'm behind on overdue loans, home bills and struggling to keep up with basic essentials — electricity, water, and food.

I don't like asking for help, but I've reached a point where it's the responsible thing to do rather than let things get worse. Every contribution helps, whether it's R20 or R2000, and I'm deeply grateful for anyone who can give or share this with others.

Goal: R43844, covering:

R30344— overdue loan payments

R4000— electricity & water

R6000 — groceries for 2 months.

Thank you for taking your time reading this, and thank you in advance for any support — financial or just a kind word. It means more to me than I can say.