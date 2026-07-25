Help me get back on my feet

I'm reaching out with a very humble request for your support in this challenging period. I used to share an apartment with someone I considered a close friend at the time. The rent, bills, and other expenditures were supposed to be split evenly, but when she lost her job, I offered to cover as much as I could while she searched for work.





Unfortunately, she was not able to hold down a job for more than a month, and my own financial stability deteriorated under the weight of trying to support both of us. Even when I chose not to renew the lease and to look for someplace more affordable, she threatened self-harm in an attempt to try to get me to stay.





Ever since moving out, I've been struggling to stay afloat. I request only as much as is needed to help me get back on solid ground and to cover any essential expenses. This time is challenging for everyone, so even if you're unable to contribute, a share or a prayer still means so much to me.





Thank you for your attention, your compassion, and your graciousness.