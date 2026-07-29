Help Me get back on my feet

Hi, my name is DaisyMay. I’m 25 and from a small town. I’m asking for help because life hit me all at once, and I’m trying to rebuild.





Depression made every day heavier than the last. On top of that, I live in a small town with no transportation and no jobs hiring right now. Without a car, I can’t get to interviews or work outside town. Without work, I can’t save for a car. It’s a cycle I haven’t been able to break on my own.





I’m not asking for a handout. I’m asking for a hand up. I’m ready to work, to heal, and to take my life back. Funds raised will go directly toward:

1. *Reliable transportation* – so I can get to job interviews and work. Even a used car/repairs + gas + insurance would change everything here.

2. *Basic living costs while I job search* – rent, groceries, phone bill so I can stay stable and keep applying.

3. *Mental health support* – counseling to help me process the loss and depression so I can show up as my best self for the next job.





Any amount helps. If you can’t donate, sharing this means just as much. I’ve spent years putting everyone else first. This is the first time I’m asking people to help me choose myself and my future.





Thank you for reading this and for any kindness you can offer. I haven’t felt loved by family, but I’m learning there are still good people out there. I hope to make you proud once I’m back on my feet.





With gratitude,

DaisyMay