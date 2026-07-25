Help Me Get Back on My Feet

I'm currently going through a difficult financial period. After losing my job, I've been struggling to manage my daily expenses and existing debts while actively searching for new employment.

I'm not looking for a handout—I just need some support to help me get through this challenging phase. Every contribution, no matter how small, will go toward essential living expenses and keeping up with my financial obligations until I can start earning again.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer.