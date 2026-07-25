Help Me Get Back on My Feet

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. I've always believed that if I worked hard enough, I'd eventually get ahead. Lately, though, it feels like every step forward is followed by two steps back.

I work full-time and I'm actively looking for opportunities to earn more income. Unfortunately, my overtime has been cut, and my weekly paycheck has dropped from around $1,200 to about $700. That loss has made it incredibly difficult to keep up with everything.

Over the past few years, I've relied on credit cards just to pay everyday bills and keep a roof over my head. Today, I have approximately $16,400 in credit card debt. On top of that, I still have about $3,000 in medical bills from my daughter's surgeries and specialist appointments, $1,800 that I owe my son because he helped me pay bills when I was struggling, and I'm still making payments on my truck.

I'm not asking anyone to erase all of my debt. I'm continuing to work, make payments, and take responsibility for my finances. I'm simply hoping for enough help to finally get ahead instead of constantly fighting to catch up.

My goal is to raise enough to create some breathing room so I can stop relying on credit cards for everyday expenses, pay down some of my highest-interest debt, and keep moving forward. Even a few thousand dollars would make an incredible difference in helping me regain financial stability.

I have amazing children who have supported me through difficult times, and I'm grateful beyond words. I also hope to build a future with the woman I love, but it's hard to do that when every month is spent worrying about bills and debt.

If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, I would be deeply grateful. If you're unable to give, simply sharing my fundraiser would mean the world to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, encouragement, and support give me hope that brighter days are ahead.