Help Me Get Back on My Feet

My name is Phillip, and I am asking for help during one of the most difficult times in my life.

I currently have no permanent employment and, unless my situation changes, I may be homeless from tomorrow. Despite many job applications and interviews, I have not yet been able to secure a job.

I have a valid C1 driver's licence and experience earning an income using someone else's vehicle. I now have an opportunity to acquire a vehicle through a rent-to-buy program, but I need to raise R15,000 for the deposit.

Owning the vehicle would allow me to work consistently in transport, deliveries, and other driving services, giving me the opportunity to support myself instead of relying on donations.

Every contribution, no matter how small, will help me move closer to stability. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser with others.