Help me get back on my feet

I came down with pneumonia, was sick for over 3 weeks, I couldn't work, had no money coming in, fell behind on bills, plus now I have a hospital bill too, I work for a temp agency, so no work no money its just me, no family, no support system,im worried I'll end up homeless. I need a helping hand to get back on my feet, im 65 yrs old im not asking for a handout, I just need a helping hand to keep my head above water. Anything no matter how small would help right now and would be greatly appreciated, thank you