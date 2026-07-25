Help Me Get Back on My Feet





Hi, my name is Angela, and I'm an unemployed single mother doing everything I can to find work and provide for my family. Recently, life has hit us with one hardship after another, and I'm reaching out for help during one of the most difficult times we've ever faced.





My car, which I depend on for job interviews, errands, and caring for my child, has broken down and is in need of repairs. At the same time, the recent heavy rains caused my basement to flood. The flooding led to a busted pipe, mold damage, and my sump pump stopped working, leaving me with costly repairs that I simply cannot afford.





I'm asking for help to repair my car, restore my home, replace the sump pump, address the mold and plumbing damage, and catch up on essential household bills while I continue my job search.





Any donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference and help us move toward stability again. If you're unable to give, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult season. Your generosity gives us hope that brighter days are ahead.