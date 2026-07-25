Help Me Get Back on My Feet

Sometimes the strongest thing you can do is admit when you need a hand. ❤️





I never imagined I would be writing a post like this. Asking for help is not something that comes easy for me because I’ve always been the person who pushes through, finds a way, and handles things quietly.





But life has a way of reminding us that even the strongest people have moments where they need support.





Since February, I’ve faced some unexpected challenges. I lost my job, dealt with reduced hours, became sick, and lost my vehicle. I’ve been working hard to get back on my feet, searching for opportunities, and doing everything I can to rebuild.





I haven’t shared every detail because some struggles are personal, but I’m sharing this because I don’t want pride or silence to be the reason I lose the stability I’ve worked so hard for.





Right now, I’m asking for help with my rent. I am currently about one month behind and trying to raise $1,500 by Friday, July 10, 2026, so I can stay on track and avoid facing homelessness.





If you are able to contribute, please know that every single dollar makes a difference. If you cannot give, I completely understand. A share, a prayer, encouragement, or even connecting me with a job opportunity would mean just as much.





💛 Cash App: $DebreaShantae

💛 Zelle: Please inbox me for my number.





This is not the end of my story. This is simply a difficult chapter, and I believe better days are ahead. I’m still standing, still fighting, and still believing that God will provide a way forward.





Thank you to everyone who takes a moment to read this, share it, or lift me up during this season. Your kindness means more than words can express. 🙏🏽❤️



