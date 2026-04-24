Help Me Get Back on My Feet & Keep Moving Forward

Hi everyone,





My name is Zoya, and I’m reaching out because I’ve hit a difficult financial stretch and could use some help getting back on stable ground.





I work hard and do my best to handle my responsibilities, but recently several expenses have piled up at the same time. Between transportation costs, bills, and everyday living expenses, I’ve fallen behind and am trying to catch up before things become even more difficult.





Reliable transportation is especially important because it allows me to get to work and continue earning income. I’m doing everything I can on my end, including working, budgeting, and looking for additional opportunities, but I could use some support during this challenging period.





Any donation, no matter the amount, would help relieve some of the financial pressure and allow me to focus on staying employed and moving forward. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. I truly appreciate your kindness and generosity.





With gratitude,

Zoya



