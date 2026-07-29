Help Me Get Back on My Feet After Leaving

I left my estranged husband and drove to another state to start over. Right now I'm in a really difficult spot. I haven't found a job yet, and I have no money for groceries. I haven't eaten in almost two days, and I've been sleeping in my car for the past three days. A friend was able to get me a room for the next seven days, which has given me a little breathing room, but I'm still struggling to cover the basics.





I'm asking for help with groceries and essentials to get me through this transition while I look for work. Any support would mean so much right now. Thank you for standing with me.