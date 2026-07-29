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Help me get back on my feet

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKysaiahh Hampton

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kysaiahh Hampton

Help me get back on my feet

I’m not gone lie, I been feeling like I need a whole new start for a long time now. Like not just a new apartment or a new hairstyle, I mean a real restart. I feel like I been carrying so much mentally and emotionally while still trying to smile, laugh, make music, post videos, be there for people, and act like everything cool when deep down I been feeling stuck and overwhelmed. I’ve been looking for work and struggling to get hired and after a while that really starts to mess with you mentally because you feel trapped. I try posting on TikTok as much as I can and keep pushing myself creatively, but it’s hard trying to get something off the ground when you’re stuck in an environment that drains you every day. A lot of people don’t see the hurt behind the smile. I’ve cried to people before hoping for support and guidance and instead some people pushed the wrong things onto me when all I really needed was help and understanding. I finally got to a point where I had to say no more because I don’t wanna keep living in survival mode. Music always been the one thing that makes me feel like myself, like when I sing or write it’s the only time everything slows down for a second. I wanna relocate, get my surgery, heal mentally and physically, and really put energy into my music and my future because I truly believe I have a purpose bigger than what I’m living in right now. I am a trans woman in need of help, please take the time out and read this. I know asking for help is hard and I know 20,000 sounds like a lot to some people, but when you add up moving costs, deposits, recovery, bills, transportation, studio time, equipment, and just trying to survive while rebuilding your life, it adds up fast. I’m not asking for luxury, I’m asking for a chance to finally breathe and get back on my feet so I can become the person I know I’m supposed to be. I do have a song out on YouTube called “Be Your Friend” by Kysaiahh Hampton if anybody would like to hear my talent and support my journey.


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