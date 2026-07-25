Help Me Get Back on My Feet

Hello, my name is Doha.

I never imagined I would ask for help, but after exhausting every option I have, I finally decided to create this fundraiser.

I am currently unemployed and struggling to keep up with my monthly expenses, including rent and my car payment. I've been doing everything I can to find stable work, but it has been much harder than I expected.

Some days I find myself choosing between paying my bills and buying groceries. I also have two young cats that I love deeply, and I don't want them to suffer because of my financial situation.

I'm not asking for luxury or anything beyond what I truly need. Your support will help me catch up on essential bills, stay in my home, and give me the chance to get back on my feet.

Every donation, no matter how small, means more than I can express. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would also help tremendously.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness you can offer.