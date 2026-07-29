Help Me Get Back On My Feet

On February 7th, 2026, my life changed in an instant. My children and I were involved in a terrible car accident our car has made daily life incredibly difficult.

I am a single parent to 4 children, including a son with five disabilities who needs regular medical appointments for PTSD, ADHD, SOCIAL PHOBIA, HYPER-ACTIVITY & ANXIETY I have been out of work for over a year because with his disabilities he had a hard time staying in school and has been kicked 4 times 2 different schools he was first kicked out after being physically assaulted by his school social worker ( Punched in The Face at 7yrs Old ) Getting Grief Therapy From His Dad Passing When He Was 4 Without a car, getting to his appointments and managing our daily needs has become nearly impossible. Walking everywhere is not an option, Everything we need is at least a 20 minute walk away.