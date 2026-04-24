Help Me Get Back on My Feet

I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help, and writing this is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.

I’m a mom trying my best to hold everything together, but lately it feels like no matter how hard I work, I keep falling further behind. My work hours have been pushed back, and my next paycheck will only be around $800. I’ve spent countless nights worrying about how I’m going to pay the bills, keep the lights on, and provide for my little boy.

I’ve cut back on everything I possibly can. I don’t leave lights on, I’ve switched to LED bulbs, I’ve stopped spending money on things I enjoy, and I constantly put my own needs last. Still, the bills keep coming, and the stress keeps growing.

What hurts the most is knowing that I can’t do things for my son that I had hoped to. I wanted to make special memories with him, especially as he gets older, but right now I’m struggling just to keep our heads above water. As a mother, that feeling is heartbreaking.

I am not asking for luxury or extras. I’m asking for help getting through a difficult season so I can catch up on essential bills and keep moving forward. I am working, I am trying, and I am not giving up. I just need a little help while I get back on my feet.

If you are able to donate, please know that every dollar will go directly toward keeping our household running and providing for my son. If you can’t donate, a share, a prayer, or a kind word would mean the world to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. It is difficult to be vulnerable like this, but I have learned that sometimes strength means asking for help when you need it.

With gratitude,

a mom doing her best ❤️