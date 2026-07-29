Help Me Get Back My Only Source of income: My car

My name is Frantzy Morisset, and I am reaching out for help during one of the most difficult times of my life. I depend on my vehicle every day to earn a living and support myself and my family.





I have a wife, 2 children, elderly parents, all in my responsibility to feed and occupy daily.





Unfortunately, my car was severely damaged and is no longer reliable for work. As a taxi driver, transportation is not just a convenience for me—it is my livelihood and my only source of income.





Without a working vehicle, I am unable to serve customers, generate daily earnings, or meet my financial responsibilities. What was once my means of independence has become a major setback that threatens my ability to provide for myself and those who depend on me.





I am raising $15,000 to purchase a dependable replacement vehicle, cover registration and startup expenses, and return to work as quickly as possible. Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help me move one step closer to getting back on the road and rebuilding my income. Every dollar count.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with friends, family, coworkers, and social media contacts would mean just as much. Your support, encouragement, and kindness can make a real difference during this challenging time.





Your prayers count as well for those who can't make a donation.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering a donation. I am deeply grateful for every act of generosity. With your help, I hope to get back behind the wheel, continue working, and rebuild a stable future.





May God bless you and your family.