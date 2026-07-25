Help Me Get a Vehicle for Work and Prenatal Care

My old vehicle has too many issues to fix, it would cost more to repair than to replace. Without a car, I've lost my main way of making money, and things have been really difficult.





Right now, I'm 6 months pregnant and need reliable transportation to get to my prenatal appointments. I have $1,000 saved toward another vehicle, but I need help to bridge the gap and get back on the road.





Thank you for standing with me during this time.