Help Me Get a Vehicle for My Daughter's Medical

I'm a single mother raising my 3-year-old daughter, who has complex medical needs that require frequent specialist appointments. She's already had open heart surgery and faces the possibility of brain surgery in the future. She has clinically corrected transposition of the great arteries, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and other conditions that need ongoing care.





Right now, the biggest barrier is getting her to her appointments. Some are an hour away, and others are three hours away. This month alone, she has a cardiology appointment on the 15th, and next month she'll need an MRI and a bronchoscopy. She sees cardiology every 9 months and pulmonology every 6 months, appointments we can't miss.





Without reliable transportation, keeping up with her care is nearly impossible. I'm raising money for a vehicle so I can get her to every appointment she needs, on time and safely. Your support would mean everything to us.