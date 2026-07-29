Help me get a vehicle

﻿Hello World. ﻿﻿﻿﻿

I've been through a lot in life, as I'm sure many people have. Me, my mother and older brother are staying together in a hotel and have been for the past 7 months. This all started with me, my mother, brother staying with my aunt. We also had 2 sisters and one brother living in the same house as we've always been a close family. My aunt ended up passing away and we found out she was not paying the property taxes and our home was foreclosed on.

We ended up moving to a new city, I got a job and we are waiting to find an apartment for rent.

I posted to gofund me because we couldn't afford the room rent and no one helped. I thought we were going to be out in the street but one of my other aunts ended up helping with the little money she had to keep that from happening.

I did not give up, I got a job and was happy that God was listening. There is a longer backstory to all this but that would take me a year to write out everything I've been through, some things you probably couldn't imagine, but I do know it could be worse.

I say all that to say I started this campaign to ask for help with purchasing a vehicle, I have been walking all my life and catching public transportation. A vehicle for me could make the difference, it can help me get my mother to her doctor appointments and get me to work reliably.

I could finally start looking for places to rent in other places. We haven't found anything here yet and I can't go to far from my job or I wouldn't be able to get there reliably.





I would appreciate any help for those who choose to donate to my campaign. I simply cannot afford much due to paying the weekly rent for our room out of my check. I would be very grateful to those who do donate and if you help I will help others in the future because I know what it is like to struggle.





All I need is a reliable vehicle, I'll be able to do so much more that what I can by walking from place to place.





Please help.