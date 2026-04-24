Help me get a stand on zero turn mower/trailer

Hey everyone, The reason I am doing a GoFundMe is because I am trying to get a stand on zero turn mower and a small trailer for my lawn care business because I am physically unable to do many of the other physically intensive jobs out there because as a lot of you know I broke my femur 6 years ago in a bad ATV accident and I have never been able to move around very well ever since.





If I had a stand on zero turn mower and a small trailer it would really help me out with making a living to support my family.

If anybody is able to help donate to my cause it would be greatly appreciated!!!

I am trying to do everything in my power to avoid going on disability and continue to be able to contribute to society.