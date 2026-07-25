Help me get a safe car for my family

I am a pet sitter, and all of my income goes to my sister for bills because she can’t afford her rent. I live with her and take care of her three kids around the clock, which makes it impossible for me to have a regular job. My truck is old, unreliable, and sometimes dies while driving, which isn’t safe for the kids. It doesn’t even fit all three of them, and my family won’t help me at all. All I want is a reliable car—nothing fancy—so I can keep the kids safe and get us where we need to go.

Having a reliable car would make a huge difference in our daily lives. It would fit all three kids comfortably and be better on gas, which is important since prices have gone up. I wouldn’t have to worry about the truck breaking down or feel anxious about our safety. My nieces and nephew are 6, 4, and 3 years old, and knowing they’re secure would mean everything to me.

I’ve been praying for help for so long, and if someone donates, it would mean the world to me because nobody else— not even my family—will help. If I receive more money than I need, every dollar I don’t use will go to my sister for bills. She just left her abusive ex after six years and is trying to provide for her three kids all on her own. Your support would bring us closer to a safer, more stable life, and I would be forever grateful.