Help Me Get A Reliable Vehicle for Camp Ministry

Hi everyone,





I don’t usually ask for help, but I’m in a season where I truly could use some support.





Recently, I moved to pursue camp ministry, following where I felt called to serve. While this has been an incredible step of faith, it has also come with financial challenges. I moved with very little financially and am currently working hard to get on my feet while also paying off school expenses and a medical bill.





Right now, my biggest need is a reliable vehicle.





Because of where I’m located and the nature of camp ministry, dependable transportation isn’t just helpful — it’s necessary. I’m in a rural area where travel often involves long drives, hills, highways, and interstates so I need something safe and dependable that can handle regular travel at highway/interstate speeds for extended distances. Unfortunately, this means that just any inexpensive vehicle won’t realistically meet the need.





I am actively trying to save and work toward this goal myself, but at this time, the cost of a dependable vehicle is simply beyond what I can afford.





If you feel led to support me in any way — whether through donating, sharing this fundraiser, or praying — I would be incredibly grateful. Every bit of support helps more than I can express and brings me one step closer to being able to continue serving faithfully and reliably.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me in whatever way you can