Help me get a reliable car and rebuild my life.

Hi, my name is Audrey, and I’m a single mom of two amazing boys who is working hard to rebuild my life after leaving a domestic violence relationship. I’m also recovering from drug addiction, and today I am 1½ months clean. Every day is a choice to keep moving forward, and I’m proud of the progress I’ve made. Recovery has given me hope and a second chance, and I’m determined to build a safe, stable future for my children.

Right now, my biggest obstacle is not having reliable transportation. I live in a small town with very limited job opportunities, so I have to travel to find work. Without a vehicle, it’s incredibly difficult to get to job interviews, maintain steady employment, take my children to school and appointments, attend recovery-related commitments, and handle everyday responsibilities.

I’m also helping care for my two nephews and my niece, making dependable transportation even more important for getting everyone where they need to be safely.

I’m raising $8,000 to purchase a reliable used vehicle and cover the costs of taxes, title, registration, insurance, and any immediate repairs needed to make it safe and dependable. Having a car would give me the independence to work consistently, continue building my new life in recovery, provide for my family, and be there for my children in the ways they deserve.

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but I’ve learned that accepting support is part of healing. I’m not asking for someone else to fix my life—I’m asking for a chance to keep rebuilding it.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to independence. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with your friends, family, and social media would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing in second chances, and for supporting my family during this new chapter. Your kindness, encouragement, prayers, and generosity mean more than words can express.



