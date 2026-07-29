Help Me Get a Phone to Support My Education





Hi, my name is Adefila Adeoluwa Ezekiel, and I’m a student in Ilorin, Nigeria.





I’m reaching out because I need help getting a phone to make my studies a bit easier.





Right now, I don’t have my own phone. I’ve been relying on borrowing from friends, using public cybercafés, and going to friends’ houses when they’re free. It works sometimes, but it means I can’t always check class notes, submit assignments on time, or look up materials when I need to. When the cafés are closed or my friends are busy, I fall behind.





I’m studying Public Administration because I want to build a better future for myself and my family. My parents are doing everything they can, but buying a phone right now isn’t possible for us with other bills to cover.





I’m raising ₦200,000 to buy a simple, reliable phone. Nothing fancy — just something that works well enough for research, taking notes, and staying in touch with classmates and lecturers about coursework and deadlines.





If you can support, any amount helps and will go directly toward the phone. If you can’t give, sharing this with others would mean a lot to me too.





Thank you for taking the time to read this. I’m grateful for any help and for the chance to keep moving forward with my education.





Sincerely,

Adefila Adeoluwa Ezekiel



