Help Me Get a Phone So I Can Start Working Again

Hello, I’m Jesutofunmi.





My phone was stolen, and since then I’ve been borrowing other people’s phones just to message and try to get work. It’s hard to keep up and I haven’t had help from anyone.





I’m raising ₦400,000 to buy a replacement phone, and take care of myself so I can start working again and support myself. The money will go directly to the phone and basic setup costs.





Any donation or share makes a real difference. Thank you for taking the time to read this