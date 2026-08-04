Help me get a lawyer,I want access to my children

Hey guys anybody out there listening. I'm up 52-year-old father of two 16 and 12 year old boys. Of which I am not able to see very much much at all throughout the year I call I text I drive by the house and I'm basically being frozen out by my ex. She over schedules them for a multitude of things that they are involved in school outside of school there by not allowing me to have any time whatsoever with them. I'm trying to raise money to get a lawyer so I can fight for them please help if you're capable thank you.