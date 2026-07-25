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Help Me Get a Laptop to Continue My Education and

Goal₦600,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byJosiah Allen Okoloba

Help Me Get a Laptop to Continue My Education and

My name is Josiah Dhev. I'm a cybersecurity student in Nigeria and the founder of StudyCrew, an AI-powered education platform designed to help students study smarter through technology.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story.


From the outside, people see a student building a startup and chasing big dreams. What they don't see are the struggles behind the scenes.


There have been days when I have gone to bed hungry because I couldn't afford food. There have been times when my only meal was soaked garri, and there have also been days when I didn't even have that. Like many students, I've struggled with delayed student funding while still trying to stay focused on my education and continue building something meaningful.


Despite all of this, I have refused to give up.


Over the past few years, I've spent countless hours building StudyCrew. What started as an idea has become a real platform that has been launched and has received media attention. I truly believe it has the potential to improve the lives of students.


But today, I've reached a point where determination alone isn't enough.


I do not currently own a laptop.


As a cybersecurity student and software founder, that is one of the biggest obstacles I face every day. Nearly everything I study and build depends on having access to a computer. Writing code, developing new features, testing software, practicing cybersecurity, and continuing to improve StudyCrew all require a laptop.


Right now, I simply don't have one.


I've done everything I can with the limited resources available to me, but I've reached the point where I can no longer continue effectively without this essential tool.


That's why I'm asking for your help.


I'm raising funds to purchase a reliable laptop that will allow me to continue my university education, develop StudyCrew, improve my cybersecurity skills, and keep building technology that can positively impact students.


This isn't about buying a luxury item. It's about obtaining the one tool I need to continue learning, creating, and working toward a better future.


Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to getting the laptop I desperately need.


If you're unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with others would mean more than you know.


Thank you for believing in me, my education, and the future I'm working so hard to build. Your kindness could give me the opportunity to keep learning, keep building, and keep moving forward when I feel like I've run out of options.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you.


— Josiah Dhev

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