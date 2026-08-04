Help Me Get a Laptop to Complete My Accounting Deg

Hello, my name is Simeon, and I am a Bachelor of Accountancy student at the Zambia University College of Technology.

I am raising funds to purchase a laptop that will help me complete my university studies. Many of my assignments, research projects, presentations, and accounting software require a computer, but I currently don't own one.

Having a laptop will allow me to:

Complete assignments on time

Attend online learning when required

Learn accounting and technology software

Build skills that will help me secure employment after graduation

Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to achieving this goal. If you're unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for believing in my education and future.