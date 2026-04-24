Help Me Get a Laptop for My IT Education

Hello everyone,

My name is Ashini, and I am a student who dreams of building a future in the ICT field. Education is very important to me, and I am currently working hard to continue my higher studies.

Unfortunately, my family is facing financial difficulties, and my parents are not in a position to buy me a laptop or a computer. In today’s education system, a laptop is essential for learning, attending online classes, completing assignments, and improving ICT skills.

I have already received the opportunity to pursue higher education, but without a laptop, it has become extremely difficult for me to continue my studies and develop the skills needed for my future career.

Therefore, I kindly ask for your support to help me purchase a laptop for my educational purposes. Any contribution, big or small, would mean a lot to me and will help me move one step closer to my dream.

Even sharing this campaign with others would be a great help.

Thank you very much for your kindness and support.💗🧡