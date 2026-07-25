Help Me get a Diagnosis to get my life back

My name is Magnus and I'm a disabled artist fighting the system to get a diagnosis so I can finally have treatment. For context it took me 6 years and all my savings to finally get my Lupus diagnosis, something the healthcare system denied me for all those 6 years. The diagnosis gave me a treatment that lessened the burden and allowed me to go back to University, keep a job, live. Unfortunately the last 3 years I have been suffering with severe vertigo, the cause is unknown and I have tried with all doctors I can to find an answer. Right now an MRI is the one solution to know what's going, but for that I need 3,500, it is impossible for me at this moment, since as a severely disabled person, I can only work 20 hours a week or so, it is not enough. So I'm coming here, asking you for assistance, so I can have the test, pay the appointments and know the reason my body is hurting so much. I want my life back, I need my life back. I pray this campaign succeeds, having you and others compelled to help me, give me the blessing of support. Thank you.