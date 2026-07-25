Help me get official letter to Halic university

URGENT: 8 DAYS TO SAVE MY ADMISSION 🙏





My name is Chidera Emmanuel a high school graduate





I got accepted to Haliç University in Istanbul, Turkey to study science.

But the deadline to pay my $2,500 acceptance fee is near .

If I don’t pay, I lose my admission.

I have always dream of studying in abroad ,get to be my own version of myself any support can help me get to the stage I need to





I’m funding this through my film "CHASING LIGHT"

Tagline: "Some wounds only 3 words can heal" - Forgive Me.





This film is about family, healing, and second chances.

Studying at Haliç is how I get the training to tell stories that will go to Apple TV, Netflix, and beyond.



