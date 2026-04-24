Help me further my education

Hello I'm 61 and going back to college. I am faced with challenges since I am an older student. I have been accepted into the CVT for the fall and there are many things not covered by financial assistance. Uniforms, supplies etc ..

I'm asking for any help and all help I don't not currently work but I have searched and it seems you need to know the world personally to get anywhere. I feel like a black cloud is following me because nothing seems to work out. So I'm grateful for any who can and will help me, thank you.