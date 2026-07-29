Help me share the message of Jesus across Europe

Hello! My name is Dawson Edwards and I will be partnering with European Initiative on a special assignment to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ across Europe. Our objective is to reach as many Europeans as we can, by displaying the love of God and preaching the Word as we travel across multiple countries.





Over the course of 20 days, we will take the message of Jesus Christ into the heart of Europe and boldly proclaim the good news of salvation. This is the great commission; To go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature, Mark 16:15.





Jesus radically changed the course of my life. I was miraculously healed from a life threatening allergy when I was 14, and have experienced many healings since then, praise God. I have witnessed firsthand the goodness of God; He is my Saviour, my blessed redeemer, and my great physician. After just completing my second year at Charis Bible College, it's now time for me to take His message and share it with the world.





My fundraising goal is $4200 CAD. These funds go towards European Initiative and cover the travel and lodging expenses over the course of our trip. For my American friends, the fundraising goal works out to be $3000 USD. Please reach out to me if you have any questions!





Thank for your support, God bless you all. I hope you partner with me in this great endeavour, and pray for our team to wage good warfare as soldiers of Christ and further the Kingdom of Heaven across Europe.





Romans 10:14-15





"How then shall they call on him whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe on him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear with out a preacher? And how shall they preach except they be sent? As it is written, How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace and bring glad tiding of good things!"